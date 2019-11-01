After the festive season, there’s a slight pinch in the air, which reminds us of the colder season that is soon arriving. Though the change in the weather brings a huge respite from hot and humid days, it also makes us vulnerable to common infections like cold and cough. With winter around the corner, the problem of cough & cold is quite common. The air during this transition period contains bacteria that tend to cause some illness.

Without resorting to medications for prevention, you can make your body stronger to withstand and fight back these bacteria with the help of vitamin C related foods. Vitamin C is quite an effective and natural way of treating cold and flu. Vitamin C keeps our body not only strong but fights back bacteria that are responsible for cold. It also keeps your bones, muscles, and blood vessels healthy and fit.

Here are the foods rich in vitamin C:

Citrus food:

Citrus fruits, such as oranges, lemons, and grapefruits, contain high levels of vitamin C. These decrease inflammation and boost up the immune system, which may help to fight against diseases.

Papaya

With 250 per cent of the RDA of vitamin C, a papaya can help kick a cold right out of your system. Papayas are high in beta-carotene and vitamins C and E, all which help the body in fighting the common cold.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are also a great food to eat when you’re sick due to their high concentration of vitamin C. It helps clear nasal congestion as well as thin mucus so you can better cough it up. Moreover tomatoes are also full of antioxidants that boost immunity.

Bell Peppers

When you have a cough or cold, it is important to eat the right fruits and vegetables to boost up the immune system. While citrus fruits are a great option for a cold, red bell peppers actually contain more than triple the vitamin C that an orange has.

Wild salmon

Wild salmon is one of the healthiest fish you can eat. Similar to grilled chicken, wild salmon is high in protein and helps the body produce necessary antibodies. With antibodies, you can fight off something such as a common cold more easily. Salmon also reduces inflammation.

