Baliapal: Three persons were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles at Khalamuhani Square under Baliapal police limits of Balasore district Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Behera from Shalikhotha village under Jaleswar police limits, Shankar Pandit and Gangadhar Patra from Sanamahisadhi village under Baliapal police limits.

According to locals, Rajesh, who was riding his motorcycle at a high speed, somehow, lost control and hit the other motorcycle that led to the death of all three on the spot.

On being informed, police officials reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. The cops have also started an investigation into the matter.

PNN