Bhubaneswar: At least three persons were killed and two others were seriously injured after a speeding SUV rammed into a stationary truck in Odisha’s Bargarh district Friday, police said.

Police suspected that the driver of the Chhattisgarh-registered car rammed into the truck on Sohela-Padampur Road after losing control of the vehicle.

A family from Chhattisgarh along with their driver were inside the vehicle.

Soon after the accident, the injured persons were taken to Bargarh Hospital. One person died on the spot while two others died at the hospital, a police officer said.

The two seriously injured passengers were later shifted to a private medical facility as their condition was critical, he added.

PTI