Nayagarh: In a tragic road mishap, four persons were killed after the car they were travelling in ran into a roadside tree at Karada square under Sarankul police limits in Nayagarh district late Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as 44 years old Chiranjibi Sahu, his 35 years old wife Madhusmita, their eleven years old son Aditya of Neliasahi of Nandighar village under Dagaon police limits and Santosh Kumar Nayak, the driver, who belonged to the same village.

Hearing the cries, local people rushed to the spot only to find out that three of the occupants, including the driver, had perished. They rescued Madhusmita in a critical condition and admitted her at Sarankul community health centre (CHC) and from there shifted her to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) as her condition further deteriorated.

She breathed her last when she was about to be shifted to Bhubaneswar.

On being informed, Sarankul police reached the DHH and launched an investigation after a post-mortem.

According to a source, Chiranjibi, along with his wife, son and daughter, who was studying at a coaching centre in Nayagarah, had gone to Bhubaneswar in his own car for his daughter’s medical check-up Friday.

On their way home, they dropped his daughter at the coaching centre but at Karada square, just a few kilometres from their house, the driver is said to have lost control on the wheels, leading to the car veering off the road and running into a roadside tree.

