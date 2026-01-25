Bhubaneswar: A man, his wife and daughter were allegedly killed by some family members over a land dispute in Odisha’s Keonjhar district Sunday, a police officer said.

The incident took place at Nialijharan village under Ghasipura police limits. The deceased man has been identified by police as Jitendra Soren.

The trio were killed by using a sharp weapon by their family members. The prime suspect has been detained by the police. The exact reason behind the triple murder can be ascertained after investigation, the police officer said.

“Soon after getting information about the crime, our team from Ghasipura police station rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. As per preliminary information, three members of one family were killed. Further details are awaited,” Keonjhar SP Nitin Kusalkar told.

PTI