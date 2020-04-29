Srinagar: The encounter at Zainpora in south Kashmir’s Shopian district ended Wednesday with the killing of a third terrorist, officials said, adding that one army officer has also sustained injuries in the clashes.

“One more unidentified terrorist has been killed. Operation still going on. Further details shall follow,” the police said in a brief statement.

Security forces had a specific input Tuesday about the presence of a group of three militants in the area after which an operation was launched.

As the cordon was tightened, the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces which triggered the encounter.

The firing which stopped during the night resumed Wednesday morning. The operation was jointly conducted by the police and the army.

IANS