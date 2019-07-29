Akshay was in a relationship with actresses like Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Pooja Batra, Ayesha Jhulka and Rekha, before marriage with Twinkle Khanna.

However, even after marriage, he was rumoured to have an extra marital affair with Priyanka Chopra. In 2003, Priyanka Chopra debuted in Bollywood with film Andaz opposite Akshay Kumar. They came closer in real life too while romancing on-screen. Their pair was liked by the people and they went on to appear in a number of films together including Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Aitraaz and Waqt: The Race Against Time.

Twinkle Khanna got annoyed with Akshay Kumar and was angry with him for cheating on her. That time, Akshay was shooting for his film Waqt: The Race Against Time with Priyanka Chopra outside Mumbai. Twinkle reached the set and they had a heated argument which turned into an ugly fight.

According to the reports, Akshay and Twinkle fought in front of the whole film team. Twinkle was fuming. Akshay tried a lot to calm her down but she was still enraged, so much that she slapped Akshay Kumar. After that, Akshay took Twinkle with him and left the film set. Following this incident, Akshay Kumar promised his wife Twinkle Khanna that he will never work again with Priyanka Chopra and it proved true!