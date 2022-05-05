Mumbai: Action star Tiger Shroff, who was most recently seen in Heropanti 2, will invest four to five months to prepare for Rambo, for which he will start shooting by the end of 2022.

As per a media report, Rohit Dhawan, the director will start working on the film after he wraps up Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Both Rohit and Tiger will work concurrently on the prep. While Tiger will train for the action sequences, Rohit will work on the pre-production of the film which entails locking the supporting cast and finalising the shoot locations.

Producer Siddharth Anand, who directed Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in the 2019 action film War, doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned for this project and that’s the reason he is going all out in terms of preparations.

Meanwhile, Tiger also has Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline.