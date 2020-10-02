The human body needs various types of nutrients and other materials to remain fresh and active. Lethargy and tiredness that affects the body during work is an indication regarding the lack of nutrients. There are many people who wake up in the morning experiencing lethargy and body pain. These symptoms point out that the body needs proper nutrients.

Other than going for a proper diet full of proteins and vitamins, one should also consult a doctor to find out the exact reasons for tiredness and lethargy.

Here are the reasons that can lead to lethargy and how you can overcome such problems.

Lack of hemoglobin in the body may be one of the reasons for feeling tired. To counter this problem food rich in iron should be taken to meet the deficiency of hemoglobin in the body. You should include spinach and other green vegetables in your diet.

Lack of Vitamin ‘D’ may lead to stiffness in the body which in turn will make you lethargic and tired. To get a proper supply of Vitamin D in the body one should walk or sit under the Sun’s rays for a while. It is the rays of the Sun that provide adequate amount of Vitamin ‘D’ within the body.

The lack of Vitamin ‘B’ in the body is another reason for experiencing tiredness. The only way to solve this problems is eating fruits rich in Vitamin ‘B’.

Calcium is another important ingredient that the body needs. Calcium strengthens bones. Weak bones lead to joint pain, stiffness and other complications. Include milk and dairy products in your diet to meet calcium deficiency.