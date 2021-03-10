Planetary movements can affect the lives of people. It is the movements of the planets that can bring us both good and bad luck.

Today’s horoscope will help you plan your goals and targets successfully. Horoscopes are in fact a pointer of the times to come in relationships, jobs and various other subjects.

Here’s a look at the zodiac signs that may prove to be auspicious today.

Taurus: Today will be a good day for you. You may get advice from elders of the family on any auspicious and auspicious event in your family. A guest can arrive today in the evening, due to which there will be a feeling of happiness in the mind. In order to improve your standard of living, you will have to shop for permanent use items, which will also cost you more. You may worry a little about the future of your child.

Gemini: Today, your business will pick up speed, which will open all the routes of your money and you will make your financially strong. You have to maintain your progress permanently. Today you have to stay away from wasteful works.

Virgo: Today will be a busy day, but the results of the day will be beneficial. You will complete your tasks enthusiastically, but after some time you will get a great contract in it, which will give you mental peace. There will be inflow of marriage proposals for children. This evening you will spend time with your friends in religious things.

Capricorn: Those who do the business of buying and selling will be benefited today. They will receive good news throughout the day. Today you can also think of going on a visit to religious places. Be aware of the health of your mother.