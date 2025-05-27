Mumbai: Hollywood hunk Tom Cruise’s latest outing, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is enjoying a great run at the box office. Showing his gratitude to the fans for showering the movie with love, Cruise penned a heartfelt note on his X (Previously known as Twitter).

Thanking the team, he penned, “This weekend was one for the history books! Congratulations and thank you to every filmmaker, every artist, every crew member, and every single person who works at the studios.”

Appreciating the makers, Cruise added, “To every theatre and every employee who helps bring these stories to the audiences, thank you. To everyone that works at Paramount Pictures and Skydance, thank you for your many years of partnership and unwavering support.”

Last but not least, he thanked the fans saying, “And most of all, THANK YOU to the audiences everywhere – for whom we all serve and for whom we all LOVE to entertain. Sincerely, Tom.”

Reacting to the note, filmmaker Farah Khan shared, “I lovvv u n waiting to serve u TOMMMMMM”.

An X user penned in the comment section, “Tom, thanks for the great work. I’ll always love your products.”

Another one wrote, “Dead Rebecca Ferguson will be sadly missed. Much work that is behind the scenes is not always appreciated but are Key in the production. Amazing stunts that many would be terrified of doing but are amazing .. respect.”

The third comment read, “I’ve watched this weekend how incredible and outstanding you performed in M.I: the final reckoning. Hence, you’ll always be the best. Definitely an emotional moment for me… loved it. God bless you TC.”

The eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise also stars

Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, and Rolf Saxon.

Mission: Impossible– The Final Reckoning reached the cinema lovers May 23.