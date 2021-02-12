Koraput: A top cadre female Maoist surrendered before police in Koraput Friday. The woman was injured in an exchange of fire in Andhra Pradesh in 2020.

According to sources, the Maoist Rame Madkami was an area committee member (ACM) and was working for RK protection group of the ultras. She surrendered during observation of PLGA week by the red rebels.

Madkami is a native of Kurub village under Kalimela police limits in Malkangiri district. She was sent for a through medical check-up after her surrender here in the morning, a police official stated.

The cadre Maoist had sustained a bullet injury in her body during an exchange of fire in a forest at Landulu village under Pedabailu police limits in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. However, the ultra group had not provided her any medical treatment as she was then belonging to Odisha cadre, the police official added.

Following her surrender, Madkami was assured of medical treatment at a hospital. Steps are being taken to provide assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation schemes of the State government.

PNN