Basudevpur: A review meeting over various development works undertaken by the state government for Saheed Smruti Peetha (also known as Raktatirtha) at Eram in Basudevpur area of Bhadrak was held Tuesday.

According to reports, the Tourism department has sanctioned Rs 40 lakh for the ongoing projects in the area. In the current fiscal year too, the Culture and Tourism department has sanctioned an additional Rs 50 lakh for the development of the Saheed Peetha.

MLA Bishnubrata Routray and many local people’s representatives said that all possible steps will be taken for development and beautification of the peetha.

It was proposed that beautification of Nana pond, a park at Eram, installation of statues of 29 martyrs, a water foundation in Nana pond and other ancillary works will be undertaken with the fund provided by the government.

Notably, Eram is called the second Jallianwala Bagh in the country. The field where the memorial is located is also called Raktatirtha as 29 freedom fighters were massacred by police September 28, 1943 during the ‘Quit India’ movement.

A committee formed by local residents been batting for development of the peetha. A Saheed Smruti Bhavan has been constructed at a cost of Rs 8 lakh at the place.

During the Quit India Movement, the field at Eram was frequently used by freedom fighters for public meetings and agitations against foreign rule. A huge crowd gathered at the field to hold a peaceful protest against the British September 28, 1943.

Police indiscriminately fired at the protesters. As the field was bound from three sides, no one could escape and 28 freedom fighters and a woman named Pari Bewa, were killed in the firing.

PNN