Chandrapur: Minajhola Shiva shrine located in Hanumantpur panchayat of Chandrapur block in Rayagada district is one of the major tourist spots in the district with thousands of tourists visiting this spot every year. Yet the spot is yet to get the status of a tourist spot from the tourism department.

Minajhola is seven km from Raibodi square of Hanumantpur panchayat and 20 km from Gudari block via Siriguda. If one comes from Chandrapur block headquarters, it is 22 km and from Muniguda block via Dangasorada it is 47 km.

Once there, its pristine beauty will enchant one. It is the confluence of three rivers-Banshadhara, Chaulia and Phalphalia. A monolith of fish-shaped Lord Shiva is worshipped in a 150 metre cavern.

All the year picnickers come here to spend some time. During winter, the footfall increases manifold.

Shiva Ratri is a major function here and it is celebrated here with all pomp and enthusiasm. According to a legend, if a childless couple spends the Shiva Ratri night by the riverside here, they are blessed with children. This is the reason why couples in good numbers throng here every year.

Now a road has been laid up to the river by the rural development department. Seven years ago, the block administration got a flight of 72 concrete steps constructed. Due to lack of regular maintenance, these steps are in a pathetic condition.

Former Chandrapur block chairman Bhima Gagerenga and locals have urged the block administration to get the steps repaired as the picnic season is at its peak. Retired block administrative officer Ramnath Dora said the place is devoid of drinking water facility. So the administration should at least set up a tube well here. There is a building here where visitors, devotees can spend the night. Its condition is no better either. The administration should take immediate steps to give it a facelift and get a tourist spot tag for Minajhola.

