Mumbai: The Shiv Sena Monday said IPS officer Amitabh Gupta, who gave permission to scam accused DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan and 21 others to travel to a hill station amid the lockdown, was appointed in the state Home department by then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP.

It is now clear who is actually behind IPS officer Gupta’s decision and on whose instructions he would have put the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government into a “crisis”, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said without taking any name.

“This clearly indicates a conspiracy plot, which could not succeed,” it said.

Hitting back, the opposition BJP said the editorial should have also discussed why a particular officer acted in such manner under the current regime and not earlier.

The Shiv Sena heads the tripartite government also comprising the NCP and the Congress. After Home department’s special principal secretary Gupta allegedly gave the Wadhawans a letter which facilitated their travel to Mahabaleshwar hill station in Satara district last week, Fadnavis said, “it is not possible a senior IPS officer would do such gross mistake knowing the consequences on his own.”

Following a row over the issue, the MVA government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) Friday sent Gupta on compulsory leave and ordered a probe in the matter.

Defending the government over the issue, the Shiv Sena Monday said, “Amitabh Gupta was appointed in the state Home department by previous chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He must have trusted the efficiency of Gupta before appointing him into the Home department.”

“It is now clear and self-explanatory who has been actually behind Gupta’s decision and on whose instructions he would have put the MVA government into a crisis,” the Marathi publication said.

It is the same officer (Gupta), appointed by previous chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has “created trouble for the state government by favouring the Wadhawan family,” the Shiv Sena said.

“It seems some conspiracy was being hatched but could not be successful,” it said.

One of the leaders from opposition party says there should be immediate action against Amitabh Gupta, while Fadnavis claimed the IPS officer would not do something like that on his own, the Sena said.

“It clearly underscores a conspiracy plot, which could not succeed,” it claimed.

If this government had any plans to help the Wadhawan family, why would Satara district collector seize their vehicles and put them under quarantine, the Sena argued.

“The opposition in the state should ask its questions to the Centre that who was behind Gupta in issuing the letter (to Wadhawans) and what exactly has the Centre planned in the Wadhawan case, it added.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said, “There were many officers in the state who were posted in various departments during the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis as the CM of Maharashtra.

“The only question arises is that why those officials have acted like this in this case but never earlier. It would have been better for all if the editorial has discussed this issue,” he said.

Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan are under the scanner in the Yes Bank and Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank scams.

The CBI registered an offence against Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Yes Bank’s then Managing Director and CEO Rana Kapoor and others March 7, an official earlier said.

Since then Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan were absconding, he added.

A court issued a non-bailable warrant against both March 17, but they did not appear, he said.

The Enforcement Directorate also issued summons to the Wadhawan brothers in the Yes Bank case and asked them to appear March 17. The duo reportedly cited the coronavirus pandemic and skipped the appearance, officials said.

