Applying ointments available in the market on the wound may or may not cure it, but some kitchen ingredients will surely touch it. There are ingredients in our kitchen which work to heal.

Children should be aware of the discovery of some home remedies for injuries.

Cabbage : – You may find it strange , but cabbage not only heals wounds but it also stops blood outflow. Applying crushed cabbage leaves to cabbage accelerates the process of wound healing.

Boiled Egg: – Boil an egg and peel its skin. Place it on the injured place and start rubbing it slowly. This will reduce pain and swelling. With this, the egg will enable blood flow in a circular motion and will not allow it to freeze. The heat of boiled eggs works to reduce swelling.

Aloe vera : – Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and healing properties that can help in healing wounds. It also lightens the blue-black scratch marks. Apply aloe vera gel directly on the affected area and you will find the wound healing.

Lemon : – This remedy may be a bit painful for you, but it is a very effective treatment. Vitamin C is found in lemon which helps in elasticity of the skin and strengthens the veins and arteries. Therefore, cut a lemon slice and rub it on the injury for ten minutes.