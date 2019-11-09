Around 3,000 to 4,000 are visiting the expo daily and it’s huge considering weekdays. The turnout increases by another 1,000 on weekends

The expo has 104 stalls from 22 states of the country…. More than 210 artisans are showcasing their arts and crafts….

Prafulla Panda| regional manager, Tribes India

Through this we are encouraging the tribal artisans and their economy, that’s great!

Sumitra Malhar| visitor from Bhadrakpost news network

BHUBANESWAR: The national tribal festival ‘Aadi Mahostav’, which was inaugurated at Janta Maidan here November 1, continues to be a crowd puller even on weekdays with organisers estimating around 3,000-4,000 visitors daily.

The turnout increases by another 1,000 during the weekend.

It may be mentioned here that the Tribes India expo celebrates craft, culture and cuisine of the tribals by providing them with a national platform.

Interacting with Orissa POST, Tribes India’s regional manager Prafulla Panda said, “The expo has 104 stalls from 22 states of the country like West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Assam, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and more.” More than 210 artisans are showcasing their arts and crafts which have attracted thousands of buyers and visitors, Panda added.

Products made of bamboo or wood and even silver or brass; apparels, paintings and many more have grabbed the visitors’ eyeballs.

Apart from the tribal handmade jewellery and home décor items, the tribal foods catered to the gastronomic needs of the revellers.

Sumitra Malhar, a homemaker, who came all the way from Bhadrak to visit the expo, said, “I am a big fan of ‘Tassar’ sarees and ‘gondh’ paintings. One of my friends informed me about the fair and I have come here with my family to buy some beautiful products. Moreover, through this we are encouraging the tribal artisans and their economy, that’s great!”

Amrendra Balli, a ‘gondh’ painter from Indore, said, “To make one painting it takes two to three days. (Points to a painting) This painting is quite eye-catching and till now I have sold more than 2,000 of it.”

Not only this expo serves to the art connoisseurs or foodies but for the ones who are looking for some ayurvedic way of healing themselves, the expo does not disappoint them.

The expo will conclude November 11.