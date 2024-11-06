Washington: The re-election of Donald Trump as the next president of the United States will likely continue the US-India strategic partnership, while Washington might adopt a more assertive approach to counter China, experts said.

“Trump’s re-election will likely continue the US-India strategic partnership, buoyed by his rapport with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi from his previous term. We may see a more assertive US focus on countering China, one of the main factors that has drawn the US and India closer over the years,” said Farwa Aamer, Director of South Asia Initiatives at the Asia Society.

“However, this could shape into a high-stakes, high-expectation relationship, with greater emphasis on burden sharing. Similarly, any shifts in US policy toward China could add new complexities, requiring India, which has its own China challenge, to navigate carefully to balance its regional and global priorities,” she said.

While many in South Asia welcome the chance to deepen ties, Trump’s past policies of tariffs and unilateral deals serve as a reminder that economic partnership may come with a cost.

“For India especially, securing benefits while preserving strategic autonomy will be a high-wire act. Trade and immigration will remain as crucial issue areas within the bilateral equation,” she added.

“With a return to ‘America First,’ South Asia will need a clear-eyed approach, recognizing that every deal with the US now could carry a price tag. For nations here, the coming years will mean carefully balancing aspirations with transactional realities,” Aamer said.

According to Daniel Russel, vice president, International Security and Diplomacy, the return of Trump likely means renewed tariffs, tougher trade terms, and restrictions on Chinese technology rooted in his ‘America First’ ethos.

“Beijing no doubt expects pressure on multiple fronts, but with high-stakes economic brinkmanship as a centrepiece. The Trump administration can be expected to use massive tariffs and other forms of economic leverage in an effort to exploit vulnerabilities in Beijing’s slower-growing economy,” Russel said.

While Trump may weaken US commitments to Asian allies, China is wary of his penchant for sudden confrontational moves. This complicates Beijing’s strategy for dealing with Taiwan, the Philippines, as well as North Korea, he said.

PTI