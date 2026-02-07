Kuala Lumpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said India is seen as a “trusted partner for growth” and it was reflected in the recent trade deals it has agreed with various countries, including the UK, USA and the EU.

Addressing a community programme here, Modi said the Indian diaspora served as a living bridge between India and Malaysia and announced a new consulate in the archipelago nation and the Thiruvalluvar Scholarship to enable students to study in India.

Modi, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur Saturday on a two-day visit, referred to the trade deals India agreed with various countries and said India is seen as a “trusted partner for growth”.

“Trust has become India’s strongest currency,” Modi said, citing trade deals with the UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Oman, the EU and the US.

Malaysia is home to nearly three million people of Indian descent, the second largest in the world, with an overwhelming majority of Tamil origin.

Greeting the Indian community members in different languages, the prime minister made it a point to highlight the singing abilities of his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, particularly his love of Tamil songs of legendary actor-politician M G Ramachandran (MGR).

“Tamil is India’s gift to the world. Tamil literature is eternal, and Tamil culture is global. Tamil people have served humanity with their talents,” Modi said, recalling that India’s Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Union ministers S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sritharaman and L Murugan, were from Tamil Nadu.

“The Tamil diaspora has been here for many centuries. Inspired by this history, we are proud to have established the Tiruvalluvar chair at the University of Malaya. We will now set up our Tiruvalluvar Centre to further strengthen our shared heritage,” the prime minister said.

Modi said he was very delighted to be in Malaysia, which is his first foreign visit in 2026.

“India will always embrace you with open arms. That is why, just a few months ago, we took a historic decision to extend OCI card eligibility to Malaysian citizens of Indian origin up to the sixth generation,” he said.

Modi said the Malaysian prime minister, who was present at the event, and he have been friends even before Ibrahim became prime minister.

“India’s success is Malaysia’s success, and it is Asia’s success,” Modi said, adding that the guiding word of the relationship was IMPACT“ India-Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation.

The prime minister said India and Malaysia walk hand-in-hand as partners for progress and prosperity, celebrating each other’s successes as their own.

“I was deeply touched by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s warm wishes on the historic success of Chandrayaan-3. I fully agree with my dear friend, India’s success is Malaysia’s success, and Asia’s success. This spirit of shared impact defines our relationship,” he said.

Earlier, Modi and his Malaysian counterpart received a rousing welcome at the event.

Over 800 dancers showcased a tapestry of Indian classical and folk dances, including Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Kathakali, Kuchipudi, Yakshagana, Lavani and Odisi.

Modi and Ibrahim, who travelled to the venue in the same car, arrived on the stage amid slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and chants of ‘Modi, Modi’.

An announcement was made that the dance performance had entered the Malaysian Book of Records for the most number of performers in an Indian dance performance.

“I am personally excited to have a great friend from India joining us in Malaysia,” Ibrahim told the gathering.

The Malaysian prime minister recalled ancient ties between the two nations “long before embassies and trade agreements” came in vogue.

“India or Bharat is among Malaysia’s top trading partners. It is not only goods that move between us, but in 2025 over 1.5 million Indian visitors came to Malaysia,” Ibrahim said.

“I am proud to be a personal friend of Modi ji and India,” the Malaysian prime minister said.

Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur to a grand red-carpet reception, with his Malaysian counterpart Ibrahim receiving him at the airport, signalling a new momentum in the bilateral ties.

“Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, at the airport. I look forward to our conversations and to further strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Malaysia,” Modi said on social media.

This is the third visit of the prime minister to Malaysia, and the first after the elevation of the India-Malaysia bilateral relationship to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’, in August 2024.