New Delhi: After Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda offered his support to help the BJP form the government in Haryana, a large number of people took to Twitter to urge the party not to take support from the controversial leader.

While some have launched online polls on the issue of taking support from Kanda, many others have strongly opposed the idea.

“@BJP4India@BJP4Haryana It’s better to sacrifice a chance of making govt rather than taking support of #GopalKanda , it’s just a matter of 5 years only. 40 seats you have won, 36 % votes you have secured. Don’t hurt sentiments of cadre and people who have voted for you,” wrote one Twitter user who describes himself as a “proud Indian, a Hindu, a nationalist”.

“#betibachaoBetipadhao even if the @BJP4India does not form the government, it should never take the support of #GopalKanda ….taking his support is rejecting core values of humanity…,” said another user who describes himself as a “socialist”.

Kanda was accused of abetting the suicide of a young air hostess Geetika Sharma, who worked with his airlines company, by harassing her and, according to her suicide note, “misusing her”.

The woman committed suicide in August 2012. Kanda was sent to Tihar Jail where he remained incarcerated from 2012 to 2014. He continues to face trial in the air hostess suicide case, which is now in the evidence stage in a trial court.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti has also urged the party leadership not to take his support. Bharti said that the party should take support from leaders with a clean image.

In a series of tweets, Bharti said, “I have been informed that independent MLA Gopal Kanda has offered his support to us. Gopal Kanda is accused of abetting suicide of a girl, whose mother also committed suicide after failing to get justice. The matter is sub judice. He is out on bail.”

Some Twitter users, however, cautioned against a “media trial” and urged people not to judge Kanda on the basis of allegations. Others even went to the extent of comparing him with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

“#GopalKanda and @ShashiTharoor are same, both are accused, as per law of land they are still not convicted but in media trial both are guilty. At the time of accusation both were Congressi. In democracy both won election means public is happy with their social work, that’s all,” said one user.