Baripada: Police Saturday produced two persons before a court after arresting them on the charges of killing the mastermind of a fake kidnapping plot aiming to grab the ransom amount.

The accused were identifi ed as Asish Singh (24) and Karama Singh (22) of Baripada Sadar police station area in Mayurbhanj district.

Police sources claimed that the deceased identified as Chandan Kumar Swain was a resident of Marshaghai in Kendrapara district.

Chandan, who used to work as a supervisor at the garment factory of his paternal uncle Banshidhar Swain located in Bangalore for the last three years, quit his job December 17 following some disagreement with uncle and job dissatisfaction and returned to Bhubaneswar.

Chandan during his stay in Bangalore had befriended the prime accused Ashis who also worked in the same garment factory.

As Chandan was badly in need of money, he hatched a plan along with Ashis to extract a ransom of Rs50 lakhs from his uncle Banshidhar by staging a fake kidnapping plot of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Ashis got displeased with Chandan for insisting on taking the lion’s share of the Rs50 lakh for being the mastermind and decided to take away the whole ransom amount by killing him.

Chandan reached Mayurbhanj December 21 and Ashis killed him by slitting his throat at the embankment of river Budhabalanga at Gumudi, near his native village.

Ashis later with the help of Karama buried the half-burnt body of Chandan in the embankment and threw the knife in the river.

Ashis later came to Bhubaneswar where he telephoned Deepak Swain (factory owner’s son) by using the deceased’s SIM card and demanded Rs50 lakh by pretending to be the kidnapper of the deceased as well as himself.

A case was filed against an unknown kidnapper December 25 at Kharavel Nagar police station in Bhubaneswar over the complaint of a relative of the deceased.

Meanwhile, some locals at Gumudi village in Mayurbhanj December 26 spotted the deceased’s hand protruding out of the sand and informed the police who exhumed the body and started investigation of the case. With the help of call detail records of the accused Ashis and other leads fetched during investigation, police nabbed the accused duo.

