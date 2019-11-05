Shahjahanpur (UP): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual harassment allegations against former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand will file a chargesheet in court in the related extortion case Wednesday against six accused, including two BJP leaders, a senior police official said.

“The probe into the case has been completed and chargesheet will be filed in court tomorrow (Wednesday). The pen drive which was snatched from the victim law student in Dausa (Rajasthan), has been recovered from BJP leaders DPS Rathore and Ajit Singh,” IG-rank officer Naveen Arora, heading the SIT, told reporters here Tuesday.

DPS Rathore is the younger brother of Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president JPS Rathore.

“These leaders had snatched the pen drive from the law student in Dausa, Rajasthan, and had viewed the contents on their laptop. They had later deleted the pictures and demanded Rs 1.25 crore from Chinmayanand to help ensure disposal of the matter. Both have been found guilty on this count,” Arora said on the probe.

With this, the number of those accused of trying to extort money from Swami Chinmayanand has gone up to six. The other four accused are the law student, who had charged Chinmayanand with sexual harassment, Sanjay, Vikram and Sachin. All of them are in jail.

Arora said that it was found during investigation that the law student used to lock her room in the hostel, though she claimed that in her absence some vital evidence were removed by the college administration.

This charge of the law student has not been found true in the investigations as even before going to Delhi, Sanjay had put all important things in a box and kept it at the house of a person named Rahul, informed the police officer.

He said that when the probe and arrests started, the box was thrown in a drain and the SIT which retrieved it later, did not find the spectacles with camera, the evidence which the law student had alleged had gone missing.

“The spectacles which the law student said she had used for making the video of Chinmayanand while giving him massage had been removed either by Sanjay or the victim herself,” Arora added.

