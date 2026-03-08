Angul: Two Class-7 girls who fled from their homes to avoid annual examinations were rescued from the house of a relative of one of them in Odisha’s Angul district, the police said Sunday.

The two girls left their homes under the Maitri Vihar police station area for school at about 10 am Thursday, but did not return home, the police said. They were rescued Saturday.

The girls’ parents lodged a missing diary with the police after they failed to find their wards despite a thorough search. The police had announced a Rs 25,000 reward for information leading to the rescue of the two friends.

“Using human intelligence and technical support, we rescued the two from Kishore Nagar of Angul district Saturday,” said Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the annual examination of the girls was scheduled to start from March 9. As both of them were weak in studies, they left home to avoid the examination, he said.

Both girls have been reunited with their parents after verification and legal formalities, the police officer said.