Indore: Two Congress leaders in Indore Sunday hit each other after an altercation minutes before Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was to arrive at the party office to hoist the tricolour on Republic Day.

A video, which went viral on social media, showed state general secretary Chandrakrant Kunjeer and senior party colleague Devendra Singh Yadav arguing and hitting each other, before being separated by onlookers and police.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1221331415175962624

The fight started after Kunjeer reached close the stage and Yadav raised an objection, eye witnesses said.

Minutes after the fight, Nath arrived and hoisted the national flag.

PTI