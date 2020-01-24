Melbourne: Caroline Wozniacki’s glittering tennis career ended Friday in tears at the Australian Open tennis tournament when she was dumped out by lower-ranked Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

The Danish former World No.1, who announced in December that this would be her final tournament, lost 5-7, 6-3, 5-7 in the third round to Jabeur. The 78th-ranked Tunisian Jabeur will now play Wang Qiang of China who stunned another former World No.1 and Wozniacki’s close friend Serena Williams 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 7-5.

The unseeded 29-year-old brings the curtain down on a career that saw her win 30 WTA titles, with her sole Grand Slam triumph coming in 2018 at Melbourne Park.

“Only fitting that my last match was a three-setter, a grinder, and I finished my career with a forehand error. Those are the things I’ve been working on my whole career,” joked Wozniacki, as she choked back tears. “Guess this is just how it was meant to be,” added the Dane, who began playing tennis aged seven.

Wozniacki, who made her professional debut in 2005, was given a rapturous reception by the Melbourne Arena crowd and was embraced by Jabeur.

“I’ve had unbelievable experiences on the court, amazing fans and support I’ve had my from family, especially my Dad, who has coached me all these years,” said Wozniacki, who suffers with rheumatoid arthritis, which causes fatigue and joint pain.

Wozniacki said that it had nothing to do with her decision to leave tennis. She now wants to start a family with husband and former National Basketball Association star David Lee.

The couple embraced on court and she was held aloft triumphantly by her father Piotr. “I usually don’t cry. I have special memories that I will cherish, it’s been a great ride,” said Wozniacki, now ranked 36 in the world. “But I am ready for the next chapter, ready for what’s to come.”

See link:

https://twitter.com/AustralianOpen/status/1220564926785294336

Wozniacki finished 2010 and 2011 as World No.1, and ascended to the top ranking again in 2018, the same year she finally won her maiden Grand Slam.

In men’s doubles India’s Divij Sharan and his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak were knocked out by the Brazilian-Croatian combo of Bruno Soares and Mate Pavic 6-7(4-7), 3-6 in a 77 minutes encounter.

With Sharan’s loss, India’s campaign in the men’s doubles ended as Rohan Bopanna had made a first-round exit Wednesday.

Bopanna is the only Indian left in the fray now. The 39-year-old will partner Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok in the mixed doubles event and the duo will take on France’s Nicolas Mahut and Zhang Shai of China in the first round, Saturday.

Agencies