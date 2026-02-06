Bhubaneswar: Two persons were killed and another seriously injured in a clash between two groups of youths in Odisha’s Bargarh district, police said Friday.

The clash erupted over some personal dispute, which turned fatal, a police officer said.

“A verbal duel broke out between three youths of one group and six persons from another group Thursday evening. The other group members suddenly attacked the three men with knives,” the officer said.

According to the officer, two of the seriously injured persons died while under treatment at a hospital Friday, while the third is still under treatment and is stated to be stable.

“We have registered a murder case and arrested all six accused,” Bargarh SP Prahlad Sahai Meena said.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain peace.

PTI