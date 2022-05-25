Puri/Rairangpur: Two persons were murdered in separate incidents in Odisha, police said Wednesday.

A 55-year-old cattle trader from neighbouring West Bengal was killed by miscreants at Hatbadra weekly cattle market in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday morning, they said.

The miscreants looted Rs 20 lakh from the cattle trader and killed him. The deceased cattle trader was identified as Sheikh Jamshed Ali from Jhargram area in West Bengal. Police registered a case of murder and started raids to nab the miscreants, Ratikanta Giri, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rairangpur said.

In another incident, the son of a servitor of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri was shot dead my miscreants barely 15 metres from the temple Tuesday night.

The miscreant fired two rounds of bullet at Shibaram Patra, killing him on the spot, they said.

PTI