Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed while one was captured alive during an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district Saturday.

Police said based on a specific input regarding presence of terrorists in Dadura area of Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, Army and CRPF in the area.

According to police during the search operation, as the presence of terrorists was ascertained they were given an opportunity to surrender, however instead they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

“In the ensuing encounter two terrorists were killed while the third one was arrested alive. The dead bodies of the two killed terrorists have been retrieved from the site of encounter,” police said. “One of them has been identified as Zahid Nazir Bhat alias Zahid Tiger, son of Nazir Ahmad Bhat, resident of Drubgam, Pulwama and the identity of the other killed terrorist is being ascertained.”

However, police said, he is believed to be a Pakistani national.

“Besides, the terrorist who was arrested alive along with arms and ammunition during the encounter has been identified as Firdous Ahmad Tak, son of Abdul Ghani Tak, resident of Dhara Posta, Doda,” police said.

Police said as per records, the killed terrorists had a history of terror crimes.

“They were involved in planning and executing several terror attacks including civilian atrocities and attacks on security establishments. Terrorist Zahid Nazir was operational commander of proscribed terror outfit LeT and was active since May 2017,” police said.

IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has appreciated the police and security forces for exhibiting valour and professionalism by conducting successful operation without any collateral damage, besides saving the life of one newly-joined terrorist during the encounter.

Police said incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

“Keeping in view the prevailing pandemic due to COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of people from inherent risk of contracting the infection, the bodies of the killed terrorists shall be sent to Handwara for burial after completion of all medico-legal formalities. The nearest family members of the killed local terrorist shall be allowed to participate in the last rites,” police said.

Police said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

“People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitised and cleared of all explosive materials, if any,” police said.

IANS