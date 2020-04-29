London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a baby boy, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

She added that both mother and baby are ‘doing very well’, the BBC reported.

It is learnt that Johnson, who has just recovered from coronavirus, was present throughout the birth in a London hospital.

“The PM and Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team,” the spokeswoman added.

Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 32, announced in March that they were expecting a baby in “early summer”, and that they had become engaged at the end of last year.

Johnson returned to work Monday, after a battle with coronavirus which saw him spend three nights in intensive care. Symonds also suffered symptoms of the disease.

The baby is Symonds’ first child, while Johnson is known to have fathered five.

Johnson’s Conservative colleagues have been congratulating the couple on social media, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock saying: “So thrilled for Boris and Carrie. Wonderful to have a moment of unalloyed joy!”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also offered his congratulations on the “wonderful news”.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Some good news – sending congratulations to Carrie and the PM. And wishing health and happiness to the wee one.

Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, congratulated the couple, adding: “More sleepless nights ahead!”

There was speculation that Johnson would take part in his first Prime Minister’s Questions later Wednesday. But his place will be taken by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been deputising for him.

IANS