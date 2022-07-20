New Delhi: UNICEF India has congratulated the government on the remarkable achievement of crossing the milestone of administering 200 crore Covid-19 vaccination doses. The UN body lauded India’s rigorous effort to vaccinate the maximum number of people in such a short period.

“Completing two billion doses of vaccines in 18 months in a country as vast and diverse as India, is a phenomenal accomplishment,” said Yasumasa Kimura, UNICEF India Representative.

“It is a testament to the grit and dedication of India’s health workers who have worked tirelessly to boost vaccination coverage in all parts of the country, despite the challenges of repeated pandemic waves, inclement weather, difficult terrain and hard-to-reach areas,” Kimura added.

UNICEF also applauded the hard work and effort of the scientists, health practitioners, vaccine manufacturers, and policymakers for the timely availability of the vaccine for fighting the deadly disease.

Almost one-and-a-half years after initiating the vaccination drive, the Indian Health Ministry recently confirmed that 98 per cent of the population above 18 years have received at least one dose of the vaccination, while 90 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

In addition, about 82 per cent of adolescents aged 15 to 18 years have also been vaccinated with the first dose and 68 per cent have got both the first and second dose. The vaccination drive was first rolled out in the country January 16, 2021.

IANS