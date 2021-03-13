Umerkote: In an untoward incident Friday night, a businessman was critically injured after being allegedly shot at by three unidentified miscreants at Jharigaon road in Umerkote of Nabarangpur district.

The injured businessman was identified as T Sanjeev Subudhi.

According to police sources, Subudhi was standing in front of Punjab National Bank’s branch office in Umerkote. All of a sudden, three bike-borne miscreants opened fire at him at around 10.00 pm. The wrongdoers fled the spot soon after committing the crime.

Subudhi received a bullet injury on his back in the incident. He fell unconscious on the spot following the firing, an eyewitness said.

Locals rescued Subudhi in critical condition from a pool of blood. The businessman was immediately rushed to the Umerkote community healthcare centre (CHC) for treatment. Later, he was shifted to Koraput, after his health condition deteriorated.

Umerkote police have registered a case in this connection and launched a manhunt to nab the three miscreants.

The reason behind the fatal attack has not been ascertained yet.

Further details are still awaited.

