New scheme to boost electronic equipment manufacturing

New Delhi: The government Saturday said it will introduce a new scheme to encourage domestic manufacturing of mobile phones, electronic equipment and semiconductor packaging in order to make India a part of the global manufacturing chain and boost employment opportunities. “I propose a scheme focussed on the manufacturing of mobile phones, electronic equipment and semiconductor packaging. The details will be announced soon,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget for 2020-21.

Nirvik scheme to provide insurance cover to small exporters

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday announced Nirvik (Niryat Rin Vikas Yojana) scheme to provide enhanced insurance cover and reduce premium for small exporters. “To achieve higher export credit disbursement, a new scheme NIRVIK is being launched which provides for high insurance cover, reduction in premium for small exporters and simplified procedures for claim settlements,” she said while presenting Budget 2020-21 here.

Rs 53,700 crore for ST, Senior citizens and Divyangs

New Delhi: The FM says that the government proposes to spend Rs 53,700 crore for welfare of schedule tribes and Rs 9,500 crore for senior citizens and divyangs FY 2021-22. It also allocates Rs 3,150 crore for Ministry of Culture and Rs 2,500 crore for Ministry of Tourism. Five archaeological sites in Haryana, UP, Assam, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu will be developed with on-site museums.

Rs 35,600 crore for nutrition

New Delhi: The FM says that Rs 35,600 crore has been allocated for nutritional related programme in FY21 while Rs 85,000 crore allocated for SCs and OBCs in budget for the same period.

Rs 8,000 crore for development of technology and application

New Delhi: The finance minister says that Rs 8,000 crore outlay has been provided for National Mission on Quantum Technology and Application over five years. All public institutions at gram panchayat levels such as police stations and post offices will be connected digitally within the next three years.

Rs 1.7 lakh crore for development of infrastructure

New Delhi: Sitharaman tells the house that Rs 1.7 lakh crore has been allotted for the development of transport infrastructure in 2020-21 while Rs 22,000 crore has been provided to the power and renewable energy sector for the same period. She also states that the natural gas pipeline grid will be expanded to 27,000 km from over 16,000 km now.

Boost for connectivity

New Delhi: The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed by 2023, states the minister and adds that the Chennai-Bangalore Expressway will be launched soon. She also states that 550 wi-fi facilities have already been commissioned at railway stations. She tells the house that 1,150 trains to be run in PPP mode while four stations will be redeveloped with help of private sector during the 2020-21 fiscal. Also 100 more airports will be developed by 2025 to support the Udaan scheme. Sitharaman also states that the government is considering corporatisation of at least one major port and listing it on stock exchanges.

Rs 27,300 crore for development and promotion of commerce and industry

New Delhi: The government will provide Rs 27,300 crore for development and promotion of industry and commerce. The FM also proposes National Technical Textile mission with an outlay of Rs 1,480 crore over four years to cut down imports. Another Rs 103 lakh crore infra project pipeline launched in December end, informs the FM

Milk production capacity to be doubled by 2025

New Delhi: The Milk processing capacity in the country will be doubled by 2025 states Sitharaman. She also states that India needs to boost domestic manufacturing and attract investment in electronic manufacturing and the government’s vision is to make each district an export hub.

Boost for PM KUSUM scheme

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced expansion of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Utthan Mahabhiyan (PMKUSUM) Scheme under which 20 lakh farmers would be provided funds to set up standalone solar pumps. While presenting the budget for 2020-21, the minister said that 15 lakh farmers would be provided funds to set up grid-connected 15 lakh solar pumps. The previous Modi government in February last year had unveiled the PM KUSUM scheme with an outlay of Rs 34,422 crore. Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha that the scheme has removed farmers’ dependence on diesel and kerosene and linked them to solar energy. The scheme also enables the farmers to set up solar power generation capacity and sell it to the grid.

The PM KUSUM scheme had three components — 10,000 megawatts (MW) of decentralised ground mounted grid-connected renewable power plants (Component-A); installation of 17.50 lakh standalone solar powered agriculture pumps (Component-B); and solarisation of 10 lakh grid-connected solar powered agriculture pumps (Component-C). All three components combined, the scheme had aimed to add a solar capacity of 25,750 MW by 2022.

Swachh Bharat allocation Rs 12,300 crore 2020-21

New Delhi: The government to spend Rs 12,300 crore for Swachh Bharat during the 2020-21 fiscal. The FM also says that steps will be taken to attract external commercial borrowing, FDI in education sector. Rs 99,300 crore allocated for education sector, Rs 3,000 crore for skill development in FY21 states FM.

New education policy soon

New Delhi: The Centre will soon announce a new education policy soon. The government has received over 2 lakh suggestions on it states Sitharaman. The government also proposes to utilise Rs 3.6 lakh crore towards piped water supply to households.

GST encouraged household savings

New Delhi: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says the government has added 60 lakh new taxpayers. Adds that households saved 4 percent on monthly spends after GST implementation.

FM promises Simplified GST from Apr 2020

New Delhi: A simplified return format for GST is being introduced from April 2020, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She added that GST has resulted in gains of Rs 1 lakh crore to consumers and removed inspector raj and also helped the transport sector. “Average household now saves 4 per cent in monthly expense after the rollout of GST,” she said, and added that the Budget for 2020-21 aims to fulfil aspirations of people.

Civil Aviation Ministry to launch Krishi Udaan

New Delhi: Agri credit target for 2020 set at Rs 15 lakh crore informs FM. Also states that integrated farming in rain-fed areas to be expanded. NABARD will map and geo-tab 162mn tonne capacity agriculture warehouses across country. Self Help Groups (SHS) will be allowed to set up village agriculture storage facilities. Krishi Udaan will be launched by Civil Aviation Ministry to transport agri-products to national as well international destinations.

New agriculture norms

New Delhi: FM asks states asked to adopt three central model laws on agriculture land like leasing, marketing and contract farming. Says balanced use of fertiliser will bring about change in prevailing regime of providing incentive for use of chemical fertilizer. Government proposes plans to help farmers use proper manure and little water, encourage balanced use of fertilizers.

Boost for agriculture

New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech informs that a scheme to set up solar pumps for 20 lakh farmers will be implemented. Measures to ensure proper supply of water to 100 water-stressed districts in the country will also be taken up on an emergency basis. Agriculture market needs to be liberalized and the government is ready to handhold farmers.

Doubling farmers’ incomes

New Delhi: India is now the fifth largest economy in world. Central Government debt reduced to 48.7% of GDP from 52.2 per cent in March 2014 informed Sitharaman. She also states that the government is determined to double farmers’ incomes by 2022. “We have insured 6.11 crore farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna,” informs FM.

New assurances

New Delhi: Finance Minister lists out welfare schemes like affordable housing scheme, DBT and Ayushman Bharat. Promises ease of living for everyone

GST a historical reform, states FM

New Delhi: Fundamentals of economy strong, inflation well contained, banks cleaned up accumulated loans, states FM. She says GST has been a historic structural reform and it integrated country economically. Simplified return for GST is being introduced from April 2020, states Sitharaman.

Sitharaman again opts for ‘bahi-khata’ to carry budget documents

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved Saturday the Budget for the financial year beginning April 1, that may see measures to lift the economy from the worst economic slowdown in 11 years. Before coming to Parliament for presenting her second budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team met President Ram Nath Kovind. She was accompanied by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and top officials of her ministry including Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar.

“As per tradition, Finance Minister @nsitharaman calls on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget,” tweeted the President of India’s handle along with two photographs from the meeting.

Like last year, Sitharaman opted for a traditional red-coloured ‘bahi-khata’ to carry budget documents.

Facing the worst economic slowdown in more than a decade, Sitharaman is expected to pull out all stops to spur consumer demand and investment, government sources and economists said.

The real gross domestic product (GDP) growth is estimated to fall to an 11-year low of 5 per cent in FY20 from 6.1 per cent in FY19. Estimated nominal growth at 7.5 per cent in FY20 is the lowest since 1975-76 (FY76) as per the FY12-based GDP series.

Budget to boost income

New Delhi: This is a Budget to boost income. Only though higher growth we can achieve that. Let us be innovative with the use of technology,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman states in her opening speech.

Cabinet approves budget for 2020-2021

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget. The two have a 15-minute discussion. A few minutes later, the Cabinet meets and it approves the budget for 2020-2021. The budget presentation in the Parliament starts.