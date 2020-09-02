Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela works out like a warrior, going by her new post on social media. An Instagram video Urvashi has posted sees her doing pull-ups with rapper Cardi B’s number “WAP” playing in the background.

“#WapChallenge done right in weighted pull ups warrior style workout thank you @iamcardib @theestallion & @kyliejenner,” she captioned the video.

Urvashi is currently in Hyderabad shooting for her debut Telugu film, “Black Rose”. The film is directed by Sampath Nandi.