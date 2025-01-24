Washington: The US has arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals, including a suspected terrorist, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors, the White House has said.

In a series of posts on X Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Trump administration also deported hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals via military aircraft.

“The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept,” she said.

Leavitt said, “The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors.”

Underlining that deportation flights have begun, she asserted that President Donald Trump is “sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences”.

The Republican-led House Wednesday gave final approval to a bill requiring the detention of unauthorised immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes. This marks the first legislation for President Trump to sign, aligning with his plans to crack down on illegal immigration, which has received some bipartisan support.

Trump Wednesday also issued executive orders aimed at sealing the US-Mexico border and deporting millions of immigrants without permanent legal status. He also cancelled refugee resettlement and signalled plans to prosecute local law enforcement officials who don’t enforce his new immigration policies.

PTI