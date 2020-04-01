New Delhi: Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal Wednesday advised officials to deploy firefighters to disinfect vulnerable neighbourhoods, especially the hot spots, quarantine centres, among others to check the spread of novel coronavirus.

Baijal had a daily videoconference meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner and other senior officers.

“Reviewed medical preparedness, procurement of medical essentials, discharge guidelines, non-hospital isolation/quarantine, measures to enforce lockdown,” the LG tweeted.

“Directed district disaster management authorities to take concerted preventive actions.”

He said the district authorities will continue to take measures for effective enforcement of the lockdown, social distancing and home quarantine.

“District DCs/DCPs to keep watch over areas to prevent violation of lockdown or social distancing measures.”

As many as 120 corona positive cases have been reported in Delhi so far.

IANS