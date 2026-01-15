Balasore: A pickup van helper was allegedly beaten to death near a gymnasium at Sahada under Sadar police limits in Balasore Wednesday.

The incident taking place on the occasion of Makar Sankranti has spread shockwaves in the region.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Makandar Mohammed of Astia village under Sadar police limits.

According to a complaint lodged by his brother, Sheikh Jitender Mohammed, Makandar was on duty as a helper on a pickup van (OR-01-AM-9050) when several youths waylaid him near the gymnasium.

The assailants identified as Bapu of Sahada village, Pawan of Azimabad village, Pintu of Old Balasore, Nepali of Patrapada and Chinu Telenga of Saragaon allegedly attacked Makandar with sharp weapons, iron pipes and knives, inflicting severe injuries.

Police rushed the blood-soaked victim to the district headquarters hospital in a PCR van.

However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police sent the body for a postmortem and began a probe, officials said.