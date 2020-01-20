Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Limited, Aluminium & Power Business’ Lanjigarh alumina refinery felicitated seven Class X meritorious students with the coveted ‘Vedanta Gyanshree Award’ during the 24th Kalahandi Utsav Ghumura, held at Bhawanipatna.

The students were Nishadevi Bhanja (Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Bhawanipatna), Roopesh Kumar Mandal (Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Mukhiguda), Lipsa Patra (DAV Vedanta International school, Lanjigarh), Anurag Joshi (Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Narla), Pritish Kumar Pradhan (Vimla Convent School, Bhawanipatna), Ujjwala Rout (Vimla Convent School, Bhawanipatna) and Mishra Majhi (Govt. SSD School, Lanjigarh) who are toppers in various boards such as Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, CBSE, ICSE and SSD schools in Kalahandi district.

Chief Operating Officer of Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh unit Rakesh Mohan said, “Vedanta believes in promoting quality education as the key to the growth and development in its community. Our community development initiatives aim to drive holistic transformation of Kalahandi and initiatives like the Vedanta Gyanashree Award, which incentivise academic excellence among students, are crucial to fostering a culture of education-first in the rural hinterlands of Kalahandi.”

Moreover, Vedanta had also put up a corporate stall during the four-day event which gained a lot of attraction among the visitors in the event. Visitors praised community development efforts of Vedanta and its contribution towards development of the region.