Mumbai: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at a Mumbai hospital Thursday morning, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67.

“He is no more. He has passed away,” Randhir said.

Rishi, who was suffering from cancer, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday.

Another veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was among the first ones to tweet the shocking news.

T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, he was hospitalised twice.

He was not keeping well and was admitted to a city hospital here, Randhir had earlier said.

“He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now,” Randhir had said Wednesday.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an “infection”.

After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.

Kapoor, who has been quite active on social media, hasn’t posted anything on his Twitter account since April 2.

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, also featuring Deepika Padukone.

