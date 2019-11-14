Mumbai: The growing closeness between Hindi film actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is the talk of the town. Post breakup with Harleen Sethi, Vicky’s name has been associated with Katrina Kaif.

Last night, Katrina and Vicky were snapped at a popular hotel in Mumbai as they had dinner. Both of them were dressed casually and pictures of the two went viral on social media as soon as they hit the internet.

In the viral photo, Vicky and Katrina were seen with the restaurant chef. Vicky went out in a casual full-sleeves shirt, jeans and shoes while Katrina wore a short floral dress which she paired it with casual shoes.

Although there’s only been speculations and no confirmation of the same, their latest photograph has surely left everyone wondering about what’s cooking between the two.

Earlier, Katrina and Vicky attended a mutual friend’s Diwali party. A video had gone viral on the internet showing Katrina and Vicky coming out of the venue together. However, they went in separate cars.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi in which she reportedly plays a police officer in the Rohit Shetty movie alongside Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile Vicky Kaushal has multiple films in his kitty. His first release would be Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship. He has also signed Takht, the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Ashwatthama with his Uri director Aditya Dhar.