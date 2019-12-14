Mumbai: Action star Tiger Shroff is a self-proclaimed die-hard Hrithik Roshan fan. The young star was recently seen sharing screen space with his favourite actor in War. Tiger Shroff has openly admitted to being a Hrithik Roshan fanboy who was super nervous to be working with him.

On Saturday, Hrithik and SRK’s blockbuster movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ completed 18 years. On this occasion, Tiger took to his Instagram and posted a video in which he can be seen grooving to his favourite tune from the movie. His moves were a tribute to his god Hrithik Roshan.

Have a look at the video below:

On the other hand, War was an action-packed movie with a dance number and a face-off between the two lead stars. The audience was thrilled to see the two macho men on silver screen.

Tiger recently uploaded a video on his Instagram where he is shaking a leg to the famous dance number from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, ‘Deewana Hai Dekho’. We love how he has dressed like Hrithik did in the original track and his moves are so good! Even though he is accompanied by two more men in the video, we couldn’t take our eyes off of Tiger! He captioned the video as, “Fav movie…fav song! #k3g @hrithikroshan @karanjohar @piyush_bhagat @swainvikram @shaziasamji”