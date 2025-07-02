A mother transforms into a different being when it comes to protecting her child, a sentiment often portrayed in films. A similar real-life moment captured on camera is now going viral on social media, leaving viewers stunned.

The video, reportedly from a jungle safari in the forests of Chhattisgarh, shows a tiger suddenly pouncing on a bear cub. But in the very next moment, the mother bear leaps into action and confronts the predator. What follows is a dramatic face-off that looks straight out of a movie. The tiger growls and lashes out with its claws, but the mother bear risks her life to save her cub. Her fierce roars and relentless attacks eventually force the tiger to flee.

Tourists on the safari managed to capture the entire incident on camera. The footage clearly shows the mother bear first pushing her cub to safety before launching a full-on assault on the tiger. Screams and gasps of astonishment from the onlookers can be heard in the background. Once the tiger retreats, the crowd breaks into applause, saluting the mother bear’s incredible bravery.

pic.twitter.com/LM1TCDwQdq — Dr Anurag bhadouria (@anuragspparty) May 19, 2025

The video has been widely shared across social media platforms, amassing millions of views and likes. Users have flooded the comments section with admiration for the mother bear. One user wrote, “A mother is a mother, risking life isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.” Another commented, “Be it a human or animal, no one matches a mother’s spirit.” A third added, “Oh my God, she clashed with a tiger. Unbelievable!”