Bhubaneswar: Speculation over former IAS officer Sujata Karthikeyan’s possible entry into BJD intensified Wednesday following a meeting between party president Naveen Patnaik and senior leaders at Naveen Niwas.

Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Pratap Jena attended the meeting.

According to reports, Patnaik may make a major announcement at Shankha Bhavan, party headquarters, Thursday. Sujata is also expected to be present at the venue to formally enroll as a party member.

However, BJD has not issued any official confirmation regarding the development.

Meanwhile, former party leader Sreemayee Mishra took a swipe at the reported move. In a social media post, she alleged that it was part of a “master plan” by certain individuals to take control of the party by bringing in the “Tamil daughter-in-law.”

She further claimed that trust had already been used to take control of the party’s Delhi residence and that the next targets were Naveen Niwas and the party’s funds.

Mishra also alleged that party leaders were being called to Shankha Bhavan to roll out the red carpet for Sujata. She claimed that Thursday, coinciding with Nirjala Ekadashi, could mark the beginning of the party’s decline.