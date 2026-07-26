Sambalpur: Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla has relaxed its controversial dress code following student protests over the mandatory uniform policy.

According to a decision taken by the varsity’s Academic Council, wearing the prescribed uniform will no longer be compulsory.

Students will instead be allowed to attend classes in decent formal attire of their choice.

The university had introduced the uniform policy last year, citing student safe ty, security and equality as its objectives.

However, the move drew strong opposition from students, culminating in a campus protest July 21.

The agitation was temporarily suspended af ter discussions with the Vice Chancellor.

Taking students’ concerns into account, the Academic Council decided to amend the policy.

Under the revised guidelines, students have been advised to avoid fancy, flashy or overly fashionable clothing and wear modest, formal attire while attending classes. Although the university has not yet issued an official notification, sources said a formal announcement is expected soon.

However, the new policy will come into effect only af ter the official minutes of the meeting are released. Under the proposed rules, students may either wear the prescribed university uniform or attend classes in decent formal attire.

Jeans and T-shirts will remain prohibited on campus. The council has also revised the uniform colours in line with students’ preferences. The new prescribed uniform will consist of black trousers and a white shirt.

The dress code will apply to all students, including first-year batches.