There was a time when boys preferred to have chocolaty looks to impress girls. But with time, the beard look has taken over and lads these days want to have thick and grown beard to look macho.
Time has changed and so has fashion. Nowadays it is the fashion of young people to have thick and grown beard. But some boys are upset that their beard growth is not so good. The beard comes out but is not thick. Sometimes due to lack of nutrients in the body such problem is seen.
You can improve your beard growth by including some healthy things in your diet.
So, include these things in your diet for a fabulous looking beard.
- You can take cinnamon to correct the growth of beard. Consuming cinnamon increases the heat in the body, causing blood circulation to the hair roots. This makes your beard thicker. It is appropriate to consume it on an empty stomach in the morning with honey and lukewarm water.
- Cinnamon is beneficial in many things. But its excessive use should be avoided. A mixture of 1 tbsp ground cinnamon with 2 tbsp lime juice if applied one the face twice a day helps in growth of facial hair.
- Pumpkin vegetable tastes delicious to eat, it also has benefits of eating its seeds. Pumpkin seeds contain zinc, which is considered very good for your hair growth.
- Zinc is an essential mineral that helps with collagen production, hair growth and helps maintain the overall health of your hair follicles.
- Spinach has many properties which are very good for health. It is rich in Calcium, iron, magnesium, protein and potassium, all major factors in having healthy beard growth.
- Drink spinach juice daily to make the beard thick and good. You can also consume it by making vegetables or smoothies.
Leave a Reply