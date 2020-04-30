Women of different country adopt different methods to enhance beauty. But the beauty and youthful skin of Japanese women has always been a matter of discussion, because women here look much younger than their age.

The secret of this beauty of Japanese women has now been revealed. Women adopt these remedies to make their skin tight and beautiful. You can also try them. Things that Japanese women adopt are as follows

Rice water

If you want glow and softness in the skin, rice is very useful. Vitamins’ presence in rice helps nourish the skin. Japanese women use rice water to wash their face and hair. Take half cup of rice and wash it repeatedly. After this, soak the clean rice in a cup of water for 15 minutes, separate the rice from the water and use the water to wash face and hair.

Healthy Diet

Healthy food is necessary to stay healthy. This also applies to the skin. Japanese women are very cautious about their food. Fresh fruits and vegetables are eaten in Japan and processed food is rarely preferred. At the same time, fried and roasted, sweet foods are avoided. They eat only fish, grains, vegetables, fruits, etc.

Face mask

The secret of the beauty of Japanese women is not only rice water. Women apply a mask made of sea food. For this, they use sea food powder mixed with warm water and olive oil. It must be kept for 15 minutes.

Collagen level

The collagen level should be high. Low collagen level will make your skin look old. Japanese women use fish, chicken, egg white, green and citrus fruits for skin maintenance. Due to which the level of collagen in the skin always remains high.

Steam bath

Steam bath is a traditional method in Japan. Japanese women like bathing with essential oils and because of this their skin glows.

Green tea

Japanese like green tea a lot. Women like to drink and also apply it on the face which helps the skin to glow.