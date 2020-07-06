Lucknow: An undated video interview of gangster Vikas Dubey gives an insight into his political clout.

In the video that is now being shared on the social media, Vikas claims that former UP Assembly speaker Hari Krishna Srivastava was his political guru and had initiated him into politics. Srivastava was Speaker in 1990-91 during the Mulayam Singh government.

In the video, Vikas is heard saying that he has no relations with crime and criminals and the cases against him were a result of his growing popularity which made his rivals jealous.

In another video that has been accessed by the STF which is investigating the killing of eight policemen by Vikas Dubey Friday, Vikas is seen talking about his links with BJP MLAs Abhijeet Sanga and Bhagwati Sagar.

He said that the two leaders had helped him when he faced police action in 2017.

Abhijeet Sanga has vehemently denied having any links with the gangster. “My constituency is Bithoor in Kanpur and people from adjoining village come to me for help. In fact, several times I have recommended action in cases where Vikas Dubey was supporting the other parties,” he said.

Sanga further aid that it was typical of Dubey to align himself with political leaders belonging to the ruling parties.

Bhagwati Sagar, BJP MLA from Bilhaur, meanwhile, said that he had not pleaded in any case against Dubey. He said that this was an attempt to malign his image.

Both the MLAs said that Dubey video should be investigated.

IANS