Uttar Pradesh: Team India, the T20 World Cup winners, are returning home with their partners and receiving a rousing welcome at airports across the country. Amid the celebrations, a video featuring Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and his fiancée Priya Saroj has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Rinku Singh is seen walking out of the airport accompanied by security personnel and staff. Priya Saroj, the Member of Parliament from Machhlishahr in Uttar Pradesh and Rinku Singh’s fiancée, is also seen with him.

Rinku Singh Forgot his wife is also with him

Her wife Instantly said Did you forget me

Rinku being Rinku 😭 pic.twitter.com/K844saP1lY — Gagan Choudhary (@choudhary_99415) March 10, 2026

The video shows Rinku walking ahead while Priya appears to be left behind momentarily. She then catches up, holds his hand and jokingly says, “Have you forgotten me?” Rinku bursts into laughter and places his hand on her shoulder before walking ahead together.

The clip has since spread widely on social media, drawing humorous reactions from users.

The video, shared by an account named @choudhary_99415, has been viewed by millions and received thousands of likes. Social media users have posted mixed reactions in the comments section. One user wrote that Rinku Singh’s father passed away recently and felt laughing like this was inappropriate, while others posted light-hearted remarks about the moment.