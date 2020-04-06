Mumbai: In his new social media video, superstar Salman Khan has urged fans to stay at home during the lockdown, adding that he can bravely admit feeling scared under the circumstances.

In the video where he features with his brother Sohail’s son Nirvan, Salman says the famous Sholay dialogue “Jo dar gaya woh mar gaya” does not necessarily apply in the current situation.

“You remember the dialogue, Jo dar Gaya samjho Mar Gaya (one who gets scared, dies)? That does not apply in this case. Hum log dar gaye aur badi bahaduri se keh rahein hai ki hum log dar gaye (we are scared and we bravely say so). Please don’t try to act brave,” Salman says.

The actor concludes the video saying whoever is scared and stays at home will save themselves and others (from the virus). Moral of the story is “We are scared,” he added.

In the video, Salman also informs that he has not met his father since three weeks. Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is staying alone at their Mumbai apartment while the superstar has been spending the lockdown period in his Panvel farmhouse. Nirvan also informs that he has not met his dad for three weeks now.