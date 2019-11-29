Meerut: It is a perfect case of cutting one’s nose to spite one’s face.

A biker in Meerut district was handed a challan for not wearing a helmet. Upset at being fined, the biker broke down and tossed his bike twice on the road. After that, the man sat on his bike and burst into tears.

A video clip of the incident has now gone viral on the social media and the traffic police can be seen trying to console the distraught man.

As per the latest rules of the Motor Vehicles (amendment) Act 2019, driving without a helmet could result in a rider being fined Rs 1,000 along with the individual’s driving license being suspended for three months.