Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for March 1-7

ARIES

This week you need to work on improving your focus and managing your stress. There could be some problems from opponents. Expenses are likely to shoot up and your spouse may face health problems. Those studying can face obstacles in studies and will have to work harder this week to achieve the desired result. Those of you doing business will benefit through partnership. The relationship with your business partner will also improve. You are likely to get more profits from abroad, hence make plans accordingly. Your married life will be stable and your bonding with your spouse will improve. Towards the end of the week, you could go on a short travel. However, your children may face some health issues which can impact their studies.

Tip of the week: Improve your focus

TAURUS

Your creative self will come to the fore this week. You will like to spend quality time with your children. Overall, you will stay happy in your personal life. Those studying will emerge victorious in competitive exams. There will be significant profit in your business, and you can gain from foreign sources as well such as import-export. Your social image will improve, and your relations with your friends and colleagues will improve. Towards the end of the week, you may think of availing a bank loan. Your mind will be full of questions and indulging in any kind of spiritual activity will increase your happiness. This is a good time for investing in real estate. However, your mother could face some health concerns. Benefits from ancestral property are indicated.

Tip of the week: Look to be creative

GEMINI

This week you will get success in whatever work you do. You can clear up your old loan at this time, which will bring relief to you. Students facing difficulties in higher education will now start receiving positive results. You may get a chance to meet your maternal uncle. This will be the right time to upgrade your skills and enroll yourself in an educational or learning programme. This week you will find happiness in family life. You will spend on household matters. You can consider making a transaction relating to land or property. Your mother will get a chance to enjoy your presence which will also make you happy. You will get benefits in your business. You can look to start a new business partnership or collaboration.

Tip of the week: Upgrade your skills

CANCER

You are advised to stay courageous in every situation you face this week. Your communication skills will prove to be an asset in your profession, hence make sure you work on them. You are likely to go for a short travel. This is a good time to invest in real estate. There are strong signs of an increase in your income as well which will improve your financial condition. You will be relaxed mentally and will be happy in your personal life too. Family environment will be good and there will be love and affection among family members. You will get the support of your siblings on important family matters. They will be ready to help you in all your endeavours which will strengthen your bonding. Your mother will feel healthy as she will get recover from any past illness.

Tip of the week: Be courageous

LEO

Personal efforts can help you achieve success in your work. You will need to be vigilant regarding your colleagues. Do not depend on them for every task, but make a habit of working on your own; only then you will find success. There are strong possibilities of receiving financial benefits, especially if you have foreign contacts. Your willingness to learn something new will increase. There will be sweetness in your speech and calmness in your mind which will make you look charming. This will open new horizons for you in your professional life. Your younger siblings may face some kind of problem in their career. You will overpower your opponents and thwart all their plans. You are likely to celebrate a family function this week which will make the domestic atmosphere jovial.

Tip of the week: Be willing to learn new things

VIRGO

Your health will start showing improvement, especially if you have been facing some illness in the past. Mentally, you will feel happy and you will be excited to do some new tasks. A feeling of love will awaken in your mind and you will try to give happiness to people around you. You will have success in accumulating wealth but during this time your family may face some fluctuating fortunes as far as finances are concerned. Short distance travel will prove beneficial. By making efforts, you will also get tremendous success in your work life. You will show emotional love and affection towards your children. Students appearing for competitive examinations will have strong chances of getting good success. You will spend quality time with your mother towards the end of the week.

Tip of the week: Spread happiness around you

LIBRA

This week you may have to work harder to accomplish your tasks. This can lead to delays which can make you upset. Don’t be angry and stubborn, due to which some of your tasks may get obstructed. Try to adapt yourself at your workplace to ensure better harmony. Your mother may have health-related problems and may require your attention. Family disputes are also possible. In such a situation, it would be better if you try to avoid any argument or conflict with family members. Beware of your opponents as they may try to damage you. There could be expenses relating to court work. There could be some unnecessary travel which can increase your mental stress, health problems and expenses.

Tip of the week: Do not be stubborn

SCORPIO

At the work front, you will establish good relations with your superiors. This will benefit you in your work. Your eloquent speech will make way for your promotion. You will also get good benefit from any work which was stuck up in the past and there are strong possibilities of resumption of old schemes. Take care of your health during the middle of the week. Businesspeople will continue to experience success in their field of activity. You can also benefit from foreign sources. You will receive financial benefits from your father’s side. You will pay attention to the family and work to understand their needs. All the trips you will take in connection with work will be successful. The financial condition in the house will be good and the honour of the family will increase.

Tip of the week: Be polite and humble

SAGITTARIUS

You will get success in your field of work. Your diligent working will bring favourable results, you will treat everyone well and you will also be appreciated. Those employed may be promoted and their workload will increase. You will make good profits in property-related matters. If you run a business, then the relationship with the partner can deteriorate, so try not to face such a situation as it can have a negative impact on your business. You may face a strange distraction in your mind. This could spoil relationships with your dear ones due to your strange and indifferent behaviour. Mentally you will be emotional and every little thing can affect you, which will increase your stress level. You will get support from younger siblings. Health problems can bother you.

Tip of the week: Work diligently with focus

CAPRICORN

You will remain spiritually inclined this week. You will take a lot of interest in religious activities as you will be curious to venture into the realm of the unknown. A strong desire for change in your job will arise in your mind and you will work in this direction. Respect and goodwill for you will increase in the society and you will share a good relationship with your father. You will receive an opportunity to invest in business. You will work hard in your chosen field. You will get the support of your elder siblings. Your relationship with your senior officers will improve. Your income will increase and this time will be helpful in fulfilling your desires. Your health is likely to remain weak during the end of the week. There will be a possibility of seasonal infections.

Tip of the week: Explore your spiritual side

AQUARIUS

You may have a desire to spend on matters relating to insurance and rejuvenation. You will be attracted to the opposite sex and may long for a caring and loving partner. If you are married, then there will be the possibility of some confrontation with your in-laws. Also, there are chances of loss of money. Investing money in any way can prove to be harmful. There could be some bitterness in your relationship with your father but he will continue to prosper. During the middle of the week, there is possibility of transfer at your workplace. You may also get a chance to go on business trips which will be profitable. You will get a chance to do what you desire in the field of work which will give you satisfaction. You will have an enjoyable time with your family towards the end of the week.

Tip of the week: Stay away from new investments

PISCES

At the beginning of the week, you will have strong business growth and will earn good profits. You can also succeed in expanding business during this time. You will share a good equation with your business partner. Those in a job will make progress and can get a promotion. Avoid any investments during the middle of the week. Nonetheless, there could be sudden monetary gains from unexpected sources. You can also benefit from ancestral property. There will be chances of success in the field of education as well. You need to be careful on the health front as seasonal changes could affect you. Your expenses could increase but you will be able to overpower your opponents. Relationship with your spouse can be a bit uneasy as unwanted arguments are indicated.

Tip of the week: Avoid confrontation with loved ones.

